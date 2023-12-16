GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 489,500 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the November 15th total of 735,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,895.0 days.
GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance
Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12.
About GN Store Nord A/S
