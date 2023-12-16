GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 489,500 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the November 15th total of 735,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,895.0 days.

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

