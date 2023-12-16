Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Price Target Cut to $17.50

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $18.75 to $17.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Gogo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Gogo from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Gogo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gogo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.09. Gogo has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $17.94.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 263.04% and a net margin of 38.95%. The firm had revenue of $97.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gogo will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Gogo news, EVP Karen Jackson sold 86,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $885,355.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,844.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Gogo by 76.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gogo by 432.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Gogo by 41.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

