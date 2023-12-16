Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

GOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.04.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Price Performance

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.83 million, a P/E ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.37 million.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’s previous — dividend of $0.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 46.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.