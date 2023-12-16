Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $14.76

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.76, but opened at $16.35. Gold Fields shares last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 2,127,939 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on GFI shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Gold Fields Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

