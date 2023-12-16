Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.37

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.37 and last traded at $32.35, with a volume of 90285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average of $30.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,340,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,968,000 after buying an additional 1,418,508 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,116,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,661,000 after buying an additional 202,450 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,885,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,716,000 after buying an additional 343,952 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,488,000 after buying an additional 17,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,693,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,389 shares during the period.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

