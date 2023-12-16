Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.91

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.91 and last traded at $62.91, with a volume of 2290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.93.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $503.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.11.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSSC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4,808.4% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 276,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 79,778 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $918,000.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

