Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.55

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.55 and last traded at $35.18, with a volume of 13562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Gorman-Rupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $895.83 million, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.56 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.40%. Equities research analysts expect that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gorman-Rupp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Institutional Trading of Gorman-Rupp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 500.0% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 209.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

