GP Brinson Investments LLC Has $46.70 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

GP Brinson Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 35.7% of GP Brinson Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. GP Brinson Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $46,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,963 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.31. 4,298,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,772. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.29 and its 200-day moving average is $219.28. The company has a market capitalization of $331.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $236.58.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

