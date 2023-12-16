Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Great Ajax Stock Performance
Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.
Great Ajax Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.21%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Ajax
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.
See Also
