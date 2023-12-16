Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Great Ajax Stock Performance

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Ajax

About Great Ajax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 54,913 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 230,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 46,964 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 720,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 61,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $801,000. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

