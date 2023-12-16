Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 1,213 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Kilroy Realty makes up about 1.3% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,151,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,148,000 after acquiring an additional 49,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,219,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,714,000 after purchasing an additional 583,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $350,235,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,265,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,247,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,201,000 after purchasing an additional 399,435 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $133,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,276.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on KRC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.82.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded down $2.01 on Friday, hitting $40.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,328,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.00. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 116.76%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

