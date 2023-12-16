Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 1,673 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. SL Green Realty makes up about 1.1% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SL Green Realty worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 853.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $5,676,876.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at $194,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE SLG traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.89. 2,433,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,157. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.67.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.66). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.73.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

