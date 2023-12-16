Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 5,458 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital makes up approximately 1.3% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.10.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE HASI traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.01. 4,766,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,043. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.87.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 415.79%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.