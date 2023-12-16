Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 1,787 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Vornado Realty Trust comprises about 1.1% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on VNO shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Compass Point started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Insider Transactions at Vornado Realty Trust

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

VNO traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,455,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,720. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.81%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

