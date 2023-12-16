Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 27,384 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,384 shares during the quarter. Hudson Pacific Properties comprises approximately 1.7% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

HPP traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,730,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,290. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $231.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $6.25 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.84.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

