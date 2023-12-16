Green Alpha Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up approximately 1.1% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in Arista Networks by 347.0% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 5,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $490,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,302,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,302,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,101.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,140 shares of company stock valued at $44,632,236 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $4.57 on Friday, reaching $235.60. 2,869,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,467. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

