Green Alpha Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,032 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $131,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,921,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,968. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

