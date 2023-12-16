Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,027 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,773.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,061 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985,946 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 448.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 92.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,732 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $97,926,000 after purchasing an additional 879,856 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,169,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 110.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $84,009,000 after purchasing an additional 825,857 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

STM traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $50.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,012,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,071. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average is $46.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

STM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

