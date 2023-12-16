Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Moderna by 8.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Moderna by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Moderna by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.01. 12,822,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,842,752. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $212.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $1,571,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,206,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,153,952.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $1,571,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,206,931 shares in the company, valued at $231,153,952.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,985 shares of company stock valued at $7,562,556. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

