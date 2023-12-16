Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.26. 8,413,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,677. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.48 and a 200 day moving average of $117.75. The company has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.07.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

