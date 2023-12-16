Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SK Telecom by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,754,000 after acquiring an additional 424,441 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in SK Telecom by 602.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,229,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,227,000 after buying an additional 1,054,990 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,136,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after buying an additional 332,845 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in SK Telecom by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,013,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,805,000 after buying an additional 266,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SK Telecom by 744.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after buying an additional 592,279 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKM. StockNews.com began coverage on SK Telecom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SK Telecom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of SKM stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.39. The company had a trading volume of 546,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,261. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $22.61.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

