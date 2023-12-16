Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for approximately 1.1% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $859,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 267,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,334,000 after purchasing an additional 131,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

ARE traded down $4.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.14. 3,002,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,723. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.81 and its 200 day moving average is $111.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $172.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 356.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.11.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,000,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,460,185.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,092.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at $14,460,185.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,955 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

