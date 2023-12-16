Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain accounts for 1.5% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,015,000 after buying an additional 837,623 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,010 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,550,000 after purchasing an additional 436,842 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $224,698,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.92. 3,221,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.48, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average is $60.38. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $68.87.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.69%.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $620,753.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,467,002. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $620,753.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,467,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,887 shares of company stock worth $5,577,726. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

