Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the period. Steelcase accounts for about 1.8% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Steelcase worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Steelcase by 179.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Steelcase by 208.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Steelcase by 220.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,917.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:SCS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,287. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.17 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.