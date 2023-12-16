Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $3.03 Million Position in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Horizon Technology Finance accounts for 2.3% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.80% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

HRZN traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.08. 341,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,304. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.96 million, a PE ratio of -653.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is -6,596.70%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

