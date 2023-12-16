Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $986,000 Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,766 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $36,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,139 shares of company stock worth $4,597,157. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.85.

Shares of ADSK traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $242.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,179,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,510. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $243.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.92 and a 200-day moving average of $210.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

