Green Alpha Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up 1.4% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Equinix by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 17.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total transaction of $58,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,033,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Trading Down 0.2 %

Equinix Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $803.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,859. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $640.92 and a fifty-two week high of $824.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $766.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $767.46. The company has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQIX shares. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.33.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

