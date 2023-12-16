Green Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 1,593 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. JinkoSolar accounts for approximately 1.1% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of JinkoSolar worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 1,240.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 92,963 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,123,000 after buying an additional 366,251 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,633,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JKS traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.07. 1,095,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $61.27.

JinkoSolar Dividend Announcement

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.63. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. JinkoSolar’s payout ratio is 17.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JKS

About JinkoSolar

(Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.