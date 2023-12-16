Green Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. CRISPR Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.2% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,726.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.39.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.08. 2,637,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,857. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.82. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $76.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average is $53.91.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

