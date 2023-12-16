Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 14,434 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,434 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 76.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Flex by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of Flex stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,124,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,876. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FLEX. Barclays started coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,322. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,322. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,017 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,037. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

