Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 14,695 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,695 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 166.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXTR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

Extreme Networks Trading Down 3.1 %

Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,902,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,292. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.95 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 112.23%. Analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $464,189.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,435,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.