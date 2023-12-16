Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 2,296 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage makes up 1.3% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 53,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NGVC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.31. 129,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,999. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $295.08 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,666 shares in the company, valued at $871,095.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

