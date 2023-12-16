Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 268 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 2.0% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1,018.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,985 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $913,330,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $619,226,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock traded up $6.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $773.50. 1,781,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,737. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $397.06 and a twelve month high of $779.68. The company has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $669.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $654.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,032. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.75.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

