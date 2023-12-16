Green Alpha Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for 1.4% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,763,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of ASML by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ASML by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,370,000 after buying an additional 51,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in ASML by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $752.96. 1,507,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $651.93 and its 200-day moving average is $667.19. ASML Holding has a one year low of $529.01 and a one year high of $771.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.