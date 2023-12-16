Green Alpha Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,152 shares during the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market comprises approximately 1.4% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000.

NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.28. 1,852,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,617. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $49.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFM. UBS Group increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $200,112.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,009 shares of company stock valued at $15,372,929 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

