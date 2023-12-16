Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Short Interest Update

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the November 15th total of 89,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GCBC

Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ GCBC opened at $25.73 on Friday. Greene County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $438.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 27.40%.

Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCBC. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 103.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 8,562.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.