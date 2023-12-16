Greenspring Advisors LLC Acquires 186 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after buying an additional 969,207,649 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,774 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $123,341,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.63. 3,185,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,580. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.23 and its 200 day moving average is $105.48. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

