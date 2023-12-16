Greenspring Advisors LLC Acquires 26,228 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,228 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Greenspring Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,143,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956,937 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,274,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,194,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,346,000 after purchasing an additional 987,365 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,839,000. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,644,000.

Shares of DFEM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 690,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,590. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.91. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

