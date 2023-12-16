Greenspring Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,712 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 3.3% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Greenspring Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $10,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFIC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,649,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,330,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $884,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,519,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,163,000.

Shares of BATS DFIC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 994,202 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

