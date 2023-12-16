Greenspring Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.71. 7,178,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,417,294. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.11. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

