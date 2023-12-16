Greenspring Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,088.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,150,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,413 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 767,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,699,000 after acquiring an additional 23,704 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,415,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,931,474. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.2164 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

