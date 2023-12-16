Greenspring Advisors LLC Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Greenspring Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,785 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

REET stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $24.14. 1,732,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,720. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.