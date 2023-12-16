Greenspring Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,091,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $450,000. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 327,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,011,000 after acquiring an additional 103,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,969,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.06. 3,426,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,236. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.96 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.45.

