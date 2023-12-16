Greenspring Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Greenspring Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Greenspring Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $87,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFAU stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $32.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,454. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $33.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

