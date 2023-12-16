Greenspring Advisors LLC Sells 13,077 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Greenspring Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,077 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 13.5% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Greenspring Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $42,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

DFAX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.88. 538,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $24.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

