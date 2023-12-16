Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) CEO George Arison Buys 2,937 Shares of Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) CEO George Arison acquired 2,937 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $24,817.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,485,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,452,077.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Grindr stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97. Grindr Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $8.74.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Grindr had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 40.70%. The company had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRND. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Grindr by 6.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Grindr during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grindr in the second quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Grindr by 10,016.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,828 shares during the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

