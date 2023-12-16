Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Short Interest Update

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,300 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the November 15th total of 147,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 291.9 days.

OTCMKTS GPAGF remained flat at $18.73 on Friday. Gruma has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $18.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gruma in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crêpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; marinades; and rice and oats.

