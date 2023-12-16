Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $164.11 and last traded at $163.11. Approximately 51,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 69,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $424.73 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 49.24% and a net margin of 29.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $2.1589 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $2.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 998,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after purchasing an additional 389,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,182,000 after buying an additional 109,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the second quarter worth about $9,682,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 219.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 63,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 43,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,691,000. 11.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Featured Stories

