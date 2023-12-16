Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $164.11 and last traded at $163.11. Approximately 51,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 69,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.63.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.23). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 49.24%. The company had revenue of $424.73 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.1589 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $2.13. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.