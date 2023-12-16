Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Trading 14.3% Higher

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $262.64 and last traded at $262.64. 17,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 58,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.70.

Several brokerages have commented on ASR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $228.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.50.

The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by ($0.56). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 39.16%. The company had revenue of $371.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $5.7115 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.65. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

