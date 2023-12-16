GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,819 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of GSK by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 69,707,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,480,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 3.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,476,432 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,651,000 after buying an additional 515,951 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,824,592 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,994,000 after buying an additional 571,088 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in GSK by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,292,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,383,000 after buying an additional 673,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in GSK by 32.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Down 3.0 %

GSK stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,836,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,010. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average is $35.48. The company has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $38.32.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 35.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,565.00.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

